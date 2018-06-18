Cyclones Rally Late, Clinch Series with 4-2 Win

STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short-Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, rallied late to beat the Staten Island Yankees 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

W: Colon (1-0)

L: Semple (0-1)

S: Sanchez (1)

HR: Sharp (1)

BIG MOMENTS

- Wagner Lagrange's run-scoring single plated David Thompson from second base in the eighth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie to give Brooklyn a lead it would not relinquish. Thompson walked with the bases loaded in the ninth, making it 4-2.

- Trailing 2-1 into the fifth, Jesus Bastidas' RBI fielder's choice tied the game for Staten Island.

- Brian Sharp crushed his first professional home run in the second inning, giving Brooklyn a 2-0 lead with a solo shot.

- Cyclones starter Nicolas Debora tied a career high, striking out eight batters over 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball, yielding four hits and a walk.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Nicolas Debora: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

- Brian Sharp: 3-5, HR, R, RBI

- David Thompson: 2-4, 2B, BB, R, RBI

- Wagner Lagrange: 1-4, RBI, HBP

NEWS & NOTES

- Brian Sharp, Chandler Avant, and David Miranda made their first professional starts Sunday, with each having been selected earlier this month in the 2018 MLB Draft.

- Brooklyn starters Christian James, Briam Campusano, and Nicolas Debora combined to begin the season with 14 1/3 scoreless frames.

- Cyclones reliever Seth Davis pitched for the first time in 652 days, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Davis missed 2017 recovering from shoulder surgery.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Renegades, Monday, 7 p.m.

Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (0-0, -.-- ERA) vs. RHP Nick Padilla (0-0, -.-- ERA)

