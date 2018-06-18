Cyclones Rally Late, Clinch Series with 4-2 Win
June 18, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short-Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, rallied late to beat the Staten Island Yankees 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.
For the full box score, click here. For the radio highlights, click here.
W: Colon (1-0)
L: Semple (0-1)
S: Sanchez (1)
HR: Sharp (1)
BIG MOMENTS
- Wagner Lagrange's run-scoring single plated David Thompson from second base in the eighth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie to give Brooklyn a lead it would not relinquish. Thompson walked with the bases loaded in the ninth, making it 4-2.
- Trailing 2-1 into the fifth, Jesus Bastidas' RBI fielder's choice tied the game for Staten Island.
- Brian Sharp crushed his first professional home run in the second inning, giving Brooklyn a 2-0 lead with a solo shot.
- Cyclones starter Nicolas Debora tied a career high, striking out eight batters over 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball, yielding four hits and a walk.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
- Nicolas Debora: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Brian Sharp: 3-5, HR, R, RBI
- David Thompson: 2-4, 2B, BB, R, RBI
- Wagner Lagrange: 1-4, RBI, HBP
NEWS & NOTES
- Brian Sharp, Chandler Avant, and David Miranda made their first professional starts Sunday, with each having been selected earlier this month in the 2018 MLB Draft.
- Brooklyn starters Christian James, Briam Campusano, and Nicolas Debora combined to begin the season with 14 1/3 scoreless frames.
- Cyclones reliever Seth Davis pitched for the first time in 652 days, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Davis missed 2017 recovering from shoulder surgery.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Renegades, Monday, 7 p.m.
Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (0-0, -.-- ERA) vs. RHP Nick Padilla (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
Images from this story
|
David Thompson scores winning run for the Brooklyn Cyclones
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from June 18, 2018
- Scrappers Top Spikes On Road to Stay Perfect - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Cyclones Rally Late, Clinch Series with 4-2 Win - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Wielansky Powers 'Cats to Series-Opening Win in Aberdeen - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Bats Erupt In Win - Williamsport Crosscutters
- CT Tigers First Road Game Suspended by Rain - Connecticut Tigers
- Lake Monsters Home Opener Suspended in 1st Inning - Vermont Lake Monsters
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.