CT Tigers First Road Game Suspended by Rain

BURLINGTON, Vt. - An eager Opening Night crowd in the 96-year-old grandstand at Centennial Field saw only seven pitches of baseball between the Connecticut Tigers and Vermont Lake Monsters on Monday night before a second rain delay suspended the first of three games between the Stedler Division rivals current tied for first place at 2-1.

Thunderstorms throughout the afternoon put Connecticut's first road game of the 2018 New York-Penn League season in jeopardy. The Vermont field crew pulled the tarp onto the diamond repeatedly throughout the afternoon and delayed first pitch to 7:34 p.m. But just three minutes later, the heavens opened again, forcing the tarp to be applied again.

Following another thirty-minute delay, umpires James Jean and Jen Pawol officially suspended the game at 8:10 p.m.

The nine-inning game will resume on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. in the top of the first inning with no outs, Isrrael De La Cruz on first base, and Sam McMillan batting against Vermont pitcher Wandisson Charles in a 2-0 count.

The second game of the three-game series will be played after the conclusion of Game 1 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled for seven innings. Game 3 will follow on Wednesday at the originally scheduled time of 7:05 p.m.

