Bats Erupt In Win

June 18, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





The Crosscutters pounded out a season-high 13 hits, which led to a season-high seven runs in their 7-3 win over the Auburn DoubleDays. Cutters starter Juan Escorcia allowed one base hit and struck out seven over five shutout innings in a no decision.

Anton Kuznetsov recorded his first win of the season, working two innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits. He tossed a shut out 9th inning to get the win.

Edwin Rodriguez collected three hits, including two doubles, to go along with a run scored and an RBI.

Seth Lancaster recorded a RBI, 2-run triple and Jesus Henriquez added a RBI triple as the Cutters collected five extra-base hits on the night.

The Cutters had eight of the nine batters record at least one base hit, while four different Cutters finished with two or more.

WP: Anton Kuznetsov (BS 2)(1-1)

LP: Gilberto Chu (0-1) SV:

Crosscutters Record: 2-2

Next Game: Tuesday, June 19, 2018 vs Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 19, 2018 vs. Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore Community Night/ BOGO Tickets Tuesday/ Two-For-Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday

