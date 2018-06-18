Lake Monsters Home Opener Suspended in 1st Inning

BURLINGTON, VT --- The Vermont Lake Monsters home opener on Monday night against the Connecticut Tigers started 30 minutes late, then lasted just seven pitches before the game was delayed and eventually suspended by rain at historic Centennial Field. The New York-Penn League game will be completed on Tuesday, June 19th starting at 6:05 pm and will be followed by the night's regularly-scheduled game.

Wandisson Charles, who started in place of scheduled starter Jhenderson Hurtado due to the pre-game delay, walked Tigers leadoff batter Isrrael De La Cruz on five pitches. He then went 2-0 on Sam McMillan as De La Cruz stole second base. The game was then stopped just three minutes after starting as a steady rain started to fall.

The game will resume on Tuesday will McMillan batting in the top of the first inning and will be scheduled for nine innings. The night's regularly-scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game and will be scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets for Monday's opener can exchange those tickets for any other Lake Monsters 2018 regular season game. Fans with tickets for Tuesday's originally scheduled 7:05 pm start can use that ticket for both the suspended and regularly-scheduled games starting at 6:05 pm (gates open at 5:00 pm).

In other Lake Monsters news, two of the top three picks for Oakland in the 2018 draft are now with Vermont: Outfielder Jameson Hannah, the second-round pick (50th overall) out of Dallas Baptist and Jeremy Eierman, the second-round competitive balance pick (70th overall) out of Missouri State. Hannah was All-MVC this spring after hitting .363 with six home runs and 48 RBI in 59 games for Dallas Baptist. Eierman is a two-time All-MVC selection and hit .287 with 10 homers and 49 RBI in 56 games at Missouri State this year.

