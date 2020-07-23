Vermont Lake Monsters Announce Summer Series of Events Hosted at Centennial Field

July 23, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Vermont Lake Monsters News Release





BURLINGTON- The Vermont Lake Monsters are excited to announce their Summer Series, presented by Xfinity, consisting of ten (10) events they will be hosting at historic Centennial Field. The first five events consist of three movies that will be played on the videoboard- with attendees having the option to either sit in the stands or in the outfield. The other two events offer the opportunity for people to take a yoga and Zumba class in the outfield.

"We are really excited to be able to announce these events; it has been a very strange baseball- less summer so far," says Lake Monsters General Manager Joe Doud. "We have been working diligently the past few weeks to be prepared for the new, safe ways we will be operating the ballpark and can't wait to roll out these unique events to the community."

The first event is at 6pm on Friday, July 31st , where the community is invited to the outfield of Centennial Field to take an hour long yoga class, instructed by Kelly Skinner. The following morning, Saturday, August 1st , the Lake Monsters will be hosting an hour long Zumba class in the outfield beginning at 10am, led by Ciara Gregory.

The Lake Monsters will be hosting movies for the first three Thursdays in August, beginning at 7pm. The lineup is Toy Story 4 on 8/6, Field of Dreams on 8/13, and Trolls World Tour on 8/20.

Tickets are just $10, and include a drink and popcorn.

The Lake Monsters will be following all state and CDC related guidelines and regulations at these events. Tickets for all of these events must be purchased at least 48 hours before the event and there will be no tickets available at the gates. Space is extremely limited. The Summer Series is graciously supported by Myers, The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance, New England Federal Credit Union, Hickok and Boardman Insurance Group, Mascoma Bank, Farrell Distributing, People's United Bank, and Price Chopper/Market 32. For more information, and for tickets, please visit www.vermontlakemonsters.com.

