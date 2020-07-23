Aberdeen IronBirds to Host Fans for Crabs and a Game of Catch

Come join the IronBirds on Saturday August 8th from 6pm to 8pm! The Krabz Day Crab Feast will includes 12 Jimmy's Famous Seafood Medium Steamed Crabs, 1 Jumbo Cookie and All You Can Eat hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, canned soda and bottled water for 2 hours. Each guest will also receive an IronBirds group cap, a Kalvin the Krab bobblehead, a crab mallet, and a 2021 ticket voucher. Catch on the Field is available until 9pm! Max 6 guests per table, parties with more than 6 guests will be seated at 2 tables next to each other(6 feet apart for social distancing purposes). Restrooms and hand sanitizer will be made available. Face coverings are not required. This event is rain or shine as all tables are under cover. Space is limited, visit https://ironbirds.milbstore.com/collections/crab-feasts to purchase your tickets today! For questions, please call us at (410) 297-9292 during business hours Monday through Friday. Go IronBirds!

