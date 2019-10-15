Lake Monsters Receive 2019 Vincent McNamara Outstanding Club Award

BURLINGTON, VT - The Vermont Lake Monsters are excited to announce that they have won the Vincent McNamara Outstanding Club Award, presented annually to a team in the New York-Penn League that best exemplifies the exceptional standards of the complete baseball franchise, including the following areas: contributions to the baseball industry, contributions to the community, long-term franchise stability, financial success of the operation, and the promotion of the baseball industry.

This is the first time that the Lake Monsters have won this award, and they are now up for the John H. Johnson President's Trophy, recognizing the top team in Minor League Baseball. That award will be announced in late October by Minor League Baseball.

"Each General Manager in the New York-Penn League votes on the award winners, so the Lake Monsters were selected by other GMs in the league," says Vermont Lake Monsters General Manager Joe Doud. "It is a tremendous honor to know that the other teams think so highly of us. This award means a lot to our organization and is a testament to all the hard work everyone puts in throughout the year."

The Lake Monsters kick off the 2020 season at home on June 18th. To stay up to date with all your Vermont Lake Monsters information, visit www.vermontlakemonsters.com.

