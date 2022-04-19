Wichita Wind Surge Unveil Alter-Ego: Turbo Tubs

Wichita Turbo Tubs uniforms

Wichita is adding an alternate identity to their Thursday home games.

The Wichita Wind Surge announced the team will transform into the club's alternate identity - Turbo Tubs - during every Thursday home game of the 2022 season, with the exception of May 5, Cinco de Mayo.

The Turbo Tubs identity is a tribute to Wichita with distinct identifiers specific to the city. The wind sail and jet engines propel the porcelain bathtub onward, paying homage to the tub races once held on the Arkansas River. The troll found along the water walk, near the Keeper of the Plains, takes charge as captain, bringing to life the fable tales heard by young and old throughout the community. The branding also includes a color palette of the one-of-a-kind sunsets uniquely occurring in the Midwest geographical region.

"Throughout the branding process of the team, we told the community we would change the name numerous times. During the development of the primary identity, the Wind Surge, we knew the Tubs would eventually become an alternate identity or alter-ego. Our Wind Surge logo is classic, but the Tubs logo represents many things Wichitans love about this great city while incorporating the playful side of MiLB," said Bob Moullette, Wind Surge Director of Fan Experience

The initial idea for the Tubs concept dates to early 2019 when the team worked with world-renowned talent creator Todd Radom to develop the Wind Surge logo and branding. The unveiling of the Turbo Tubs was originally scheduled for the 2021 season. However, due to the cancellation of the 2020 season and the announcement of the 2021 season just two months before the first pitch, the team elected to wait until now to unveil the new logos.

Fans can cheer on the Turbo Tubs each Thursday of the 2022 season. Tubs merchandise is available at the Wind Surge team store in Riverfront Stadium or on windsurge.com/shop.

For more information on The Turbo Tubs visit https://www.milb.com/wichita/fans/turbo-tubs.

