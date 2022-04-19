Dixon Leaves the Yard Twice as Missions Lose Marathon in Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - Coming off a six-game sweep at the hands of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Missions had two days off before their Tuesday matinee against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. With the wind howling at Hodgetown, San Antonio scored 10 runs on 15 hits including four home runs. However, Amarillo scored 19 runs on 16 hits with four home runs of their own. The losing streak extends to seven games.

Gabe Mosser was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his second start of the season. He ran into some trouble in the bottom of the first inning against the Sod Poodles. Corbin Carroll began the inning with a base hit. Following a walk to Dominic Canzone, Amarillo had two runners on with one out. After recording the second out of the inning, Leandro Cedeno drove in both runners with a base hit to center field.

The Missions offense quickly responded by scoring a run in the top of the second inning. Yorman Rodriguez legged out a double to get the inning started. With the two-base hit, he extended his hitting streak to six games. Tirso Ornelas then single and moved Rodriguez to third base. After a Jorge Ona strikeout, Agustin Ruiz drove in Rodriguez with an RBI single to right field. The Missions trailed 2-1.

Mosser worked himself out of a tough situation in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a hit by pitch and a single, Ti'Quan Forbes hit a single to right field. Due to some baserunning confusion, he overran first base and was tagged out. Amarillo still had runners on second and third with one out. Blaze Alexander hit a single left field and on the play the Missions caught Fletcher in a rundown and tagged him out as he was trying to score. Following a wild pitch from Mosser, Amarillo once again had runners at second and third but this time with two outs. Mosser struck out Juan Centeno to end the threat and keep it a 2-1 game.

San Antonio used the fifth inning to take their first lead of the day. Facing new pitcher Jeff Bain, Connor Hollis reached base with a one-out double. Brandon Dixon then connected on a go-ahead two-run shot over the left field wall. Following a Rodriguez strikeout, Tirso Ornelas unloaded on a solo home run to right field to make it a 4-2 Missions lead. For Dixon, it was his third long ball of the season and for Ornelas it was his first.

The Missions continued to use the long ball to their advantage in the sixth inning. Facing new pitcher Brett De Geus, San Antonio loaded the bases after a double from Agustin Ruiz and walks to Chris Givin and Chandler Seagle. Esteury Ruiz provided the big blast with a grand slam over the left field fence. It was the first grand slam for a Missions player since Juan Fernandez hit one on June 2nd, 2021. This improved the Missions lead to 8-2.

Amarillo responded in the bottom half of the sixth inning by scoring two more runs. Facing off against Ramon Perez, Cedeno drew a walk and Forbes hit a double. On a fielder's choice from Alexander, Cedeno came around to score the first run of the inning. Forbes scored the second run of the inning after Centeno grounded into a double play. The Missions still led 8-4.

Amarillo regained the lead after putting up a crooked number against the Missions bullpen. The Sod Poodles plated five runs on four hits to take a 9-8 lead. Cedeno drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Forbes drove in a run with an RBI single. Centeno provided the big blow of the inning with a three-run home run.

The Missions offense continued to battle and for the third time in the game they regained the lead. With Blake Workman new to the game, Esteury Ruiz welcomed him to the game with a double. After a passed ball and a strikeout, Dixon hit his second home run of the game and gave the Missions a 10-9 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

The bottom of the eighth inning is where things got out of hand for the Missions as they allowed 10 runs to score on seven hits. After coming in during the seventh inning, Nolan Watson ended up receiving the loss after allowing 10 earned runs on seven hits across 1.1 innings pitched. Moises Lugo, who replaced Watson, also allowed three runs to score before finishing the eighth inning. Amarillo finished the day with 19 runs scored on 16 hits compared to 10 runs and 15 hits for the Missions.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-8 on the season

Seven-game losing streak for San Antonio

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): DNP

Tirso Ornelas (#26 Padres prospect): 3-5, HR, R, RBI, K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 4-5, 2B, R, RBI, K

First Missions Grand Slam since June 2nd, 2021 (Juan Fernandez)

Gabe Mosser Pitching Line: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K

Third career 4-hit game for Agustin Ruiz

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series from Amarillo on Wednesday, April 20th. Right-hander Reggie Lawson will make his 2022 season debut. He will be opposed by right-hander Drey Jameson (1-1, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

