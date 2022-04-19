First Full Week of Sod Poodles Baseball Returns to HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, fresh off their first road trip of the season, return to HODGETOWN for the first full week of family-friendly promotions and excitement in 2022. The San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres are in town for a six-game series starting Tuesday, April 19. The first full series will feature all of the affordable daily promotions fans have come to know and love plus the addition of some new promotions.

All single-game tickets for this homestand as well as the entire 2022 season are on sale now through. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.SodPoodles.com or call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547 or email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game is below:

Tuesday, April 19 vs. San Antonio - 11:05 a.m.

- S.T.E.A.M / Business Hooky Day

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN with select seats for just $2.

- Taco Tuesday - A new promotion for the 2022 season featuring Two tacos for just $3.

- Your favorite brunch drinks.

o $10 Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar

o $5 regular Bloody Mary

o $5 Mimosa

- Gates Open at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 20 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers - Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

- Copa de la Diversion - Pointy Boots de Amarillo

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday© presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

- Gates open - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, April 22 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks - Kick off the weekend with an amazing firework show shortly after the final out of the night is recorded!

- Gates open - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 vs. San Antonio - 7:05 p.m.

- ZOOperstars! - A must-see traveling inflatable entertainment act sure to leave the whole crowd pleased! With characters such as Harry Canary, Ken Giraffey Jr., Shark McGwire, and Clammy Sosa. These entertainers are one of the best traveling acts in the sports world!

- Gates open - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 vs. San Antonio - 1:05 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Sunday - discounted tickets for all military and first responders!

- BirdZerk! - "America's Ballpark Prankster," and a true entertainer that is truly spontaneous, outrageous, and unpredictable!

- Kids run the bases postgame (12 & Under)

- Gates open - 12:05 p.m.

