Springfield Cardinals Launch Largest Community Relations Initiative in Team History

April 19, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Springfield Public Schools and the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools aimed at encouraging family time and fostering school spirit - the SPS Family Night Program.

This season they will be teaming up with 34 Springfield schools so that every student from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade will receive two tickets to a Springfield Cardinals game. This initiative will introduce over 10,000 students to Springfield Cardinals Baseball while helping them create memories with a parent or guardian.

Each school will be assigned one game day, with the hope that parents have the opportunity to meet other families in the school. By assigning each school a specific game, the goal is that it will become a fun night to promote school pride and even an opportunity to bond with teachers and staff, who are also receiving tickets, outside of the normal school environment.

"We are proud to launch the single largest community relations initiative in our organization's history," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter. "We share a vision with SPS and their Foundation to encourage family time and our hope is that every child in the school system has the opportunity to create a lasting memory at the ballpark with a loved one."

The new SPS Family Night Program is an investment of over $250,000 worth of Cardinals tickets and is an extension of previous successful partnerships between the Springfield Cardinals, SPS and the Foundation for SPS. The three have paired together on Educational Field Trip Days, Jersey Auctions and vaccination drives over the last several years.

"The Springfield Cardinals and staff have always been great community supporters and donors! Providing opportunities for our students to learn, grow, and enjoy America's past time together with their friends, has made a tremendous impact," said Foundation for Springfield Public Schools Executive Director Natalie Murdock. "I could not be more thankful for this partnership!"

$2 Tuesday, Two Fireworks Shows, Military Appreciation and more this week!

The Cardinals are back in town for a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers from Tuesday, April 19 - Sunday, April 24, featuring:

-Tuesday, April 19, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Wednesday, April 20, 6:35pm - Purina Woof Wednesday. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Thursday, April 21, 6:35pm - Thirsty Thursday with drink specials for fans 21+ on all adult beverages all game. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Friday, April 22, 6:35pm - Fans-On-Field Friday Fireworks / Specialty Camo Jersey Auction begins. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Saturday, April 23, 5:35pm - Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night / Military Appreciation Fireworks Celebration / Specialty Camo Jersey Auction ends. Gates open at 4:35pm.

-Sunday, April 24, 1:35pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 12:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.