Naturals Drop Series to Wichita with 5-1 Loss on Sunday

SPRINGDALE, AR - Asa Lacy struck out seven across 5.2 innings in his second start of the season, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals could not offer the left-hander much run support, falling to the Wichita Wind Surge 5-1 Sunday afternoon, losing the series four games to two.

5.2 innings and 84 pitches both represent single-game highs for Naturals pitchers this season, as Lacy made relatively quick work of the Wind Surge through the first four innings. Through two starts this season, the No. 4 Royals prospect has 13 strikeouts in just 9.2 innings.

Seven of nine Naturals hitters recorded a hit, with Maikel Garcia singling three times to raise his season batting average to .406. Tucker Bradley drove in the team's only run, with an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend his team-best hit streak to six games.

Wichita struck Lacy for a run in the second on a home run and tagged him for two more in the fifth on a trio of two-out hits and an error. Dante Biasi pitched the final 3.1 innings behind Lacy, striking out one while allowing two runs on two hits.

