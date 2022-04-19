Moises Gomez Named Player of the Week

April 19, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals OF Moises Gomez has won the Texas League Player of the Week award for April 11 - 18.

Gomez, 23, enjoyed a powerful week in Arkansas, clobbering five home runs through the five games he played against the Travelers. Overall on the week, Gomez hit .412 (7x17) with the five homers, two doubles and nine RBIs. He became the first Cardinal of the season to notch a multi-homer performance with two home runs in last Tuesday's 6-3 win.

The Caracas, Venezuela native not only leads the Texas League but is also tied for the lead in all of Double-A with six home runs already. Through six total games so far this year, the slugger is batting .381 (8x21) with all eight of his hits going for extra-bases (six homers, two doubles).

Gomez was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a Minor League Free Agent on Nov. 5, 2021 after spending six seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system. He was ranked among the Rays Top 30 prospects by Baseball America in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while also being rated by the publication as the "Best Power Hitter" among Tampa's prospects.

Thirsty Thursday, Two Fireworks Shows, Military Appreciation and more this week!

The Cardinals are back in town for a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers from Tuesday, April 19 - Sunday, April 24, featuring:

-Tuesday, April 19, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Wednesday, April 20, 6:35pm - Purina Woof Wednesday. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Thursday, April 21, 6:35pm - Thirsty Thursday with drink specials for fans 21+ on all adult beverages all game. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Friday, April 22, 6:35pm - Fans-On-Field Friday Fireworks / Specialty Camo Jersey Auction begins. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Saturday, April 23, 5:35pm - Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night / Military Appreciation Fireworks Celebration / Specialty Camo Jersey Auction ends. Gates open at 4:35pm.

-Sunday, April 24, 1:35pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 12:35pm.

Back for 2022 is the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

