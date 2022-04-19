Pages, Hoese Leads Drillers over Cardinals

Springfield, MO - The Tulsa Drillers began their second road trip of the season Tuesday night by visiting the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller made his second start for the Drillers but struggled early, as he did not finish the first inning. However, Tulsa's bullpen responded to the challenge as four relievers gave up just one run over 8.1 innings and Andy Pages and Kody Hoese led the offense as Tulsa claimed a win. The victory improved the Drillers record to 7-3.

Miller struggled to find his command, and Springfield took advantage, scoring a run in the first inning. After earning the first two outs, Miller walked St. Louis Cardinals #1 prospect Jordan Walker. Moises Gomez followed with a single, then Malcom Nunez singled to center, scoring Walker for a 1-0 lead. The run prompted manager Scott Hennessey to the mound to replace Miller due to reaching his pitch limit for the inning.

Tulsa reliever Justin Hagenman followed and kept the Cardinal at just one run, and the offense responded in the third. Hoese led the inning off with a single, and Michael Busch followed with a two-out base hit. Pages drove in Hoese with another single to tie the game 1-1.

The game remained tied until the fifth inning when Tulsa rattled off three runs. Hoese began the inning with a double and came in to score on Devin Mann's RBI single. Busch earned a walk two batters later, and Springfield's catcher, Pedro Pages, committed a throwing error that advanced Mann to third. A double from Andy Pages brought in both baserunners, giving Tulsa a 4-1 lead.

The Cardinals scored one run in the sixth on Pedro Pages RBI double, bringing the score to 4-2.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Andy Pages and Hoese each finished the game with three hits. In addition, Pages drove in three runs, and Hoese scored two runs.

*Miller departed Tuesday's game after throwing 31 pitches in the first inning.

*Zack Plunkett pitched 2.2 innings to earn the win.

*Guillermo Zuniga picked up his first save of the season.

*Hagenman worked 2.2 scoreless innings following Miller's early departure.

*Mark Washington tossed two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.

*Despite the win, Tulsa batters struck out 13 times in the game.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Cardinals will play game two of the series beginning at 6:35 p.m. at Hammons Field. The pitching matchup for game two will be:

Tulsa - RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Springfield- RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 3.97 ERA)

Watch or listen live on MiLB.tv or AM 1430 The Buzz on the iHeartRadio app.

