Wichita Win Series Finale Behind Ohl's Quality Start

May 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge took the series finale 3-1 over the San Antonio Missions at Riverfront Stadium. The game was the first win this season for Wichita where they scored under five runs.

Emmanuel Rodriguez led off the bottom of the first by slugging a solo shot to right field on the first pitch he saw. The long ball was Rodriguez's eighth of the season and fourth in nine games, marking the second consecutive game where the Wind Surge leadoff batter smacked a home run.

Insurance runs followed for Wichita in the fourth and fifth innings on a Jorel Ortega single to shallow center and a Jeferson Morales fielder's choice grounded back to the pitcher. The Missions would get on the board in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to the right-center alley by Zach Reks.

Taylor Floyd and Jared Solomon held San Antonio scoreless through the series' final two and one-third innings. Although the Missions put the tying runner on base in the top of the ninth, Rodriguez recorded the final out on a routine catch in right-center to secure a Wind Surge victory.

Pierson Ohl improved to 3-2 on the season after throwing a quality start lasting six and two-thirds innings. Ohl gave up merely an earned run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in his longest appearance of the season. Solomon's scoreless ninth gave him his fourth save in a Wind Surge uniform.

Wichita stays home for an upcoming series with the Springfield Cardinals, starting Tuesday, May 28, with at 7:05 PM first pitch on Two for Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

