Hooks Come Back To Spear Win In Finale

May 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - A six run lead in the eighth inning was not enough as the Corpus Christi Hooks rallied past the Arkansas Travelers for an 8-7 walk off win in the series finale on Sunday night. The winning run scored from second base on an error with one out in the ninth. Despite the loss, the Travs still won the series, four games to two. Juan Mercedes pitched six shutout innings, his longest outing of the season but the bullpen could not make it stand up. The Hooks scored seven times in the eighth inning to take the lead, sending 11 men to the plate. Spencer Packard led the offense with three hits and a game-tying RBI in the top of the ninth while Hogan Windish went 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Moments That Mattered

* Pascanel Ferreras tied the game for Corpus Christi with two out RBI triple to deepest centerfield in the eighth. Colin Barber then followed a go-ahead single.

* Down to their last out, the Travs tied the game on a Spencer Packard RBI hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* 1B Hogan Windish: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Juan Mercedes: 6 IP, 5 H, BB, K

News and Notes

* The six run comeback was the largest of the season for the opposition in a game they won this season. The Hooks also overcame a five run deficit for a win earlier in the series.

* Arkansas turned a season high tying three double plays.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs open a two week homestand with the first of six against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. RHP Blas Castano (0-1, 4.09) makes the start against RHP Billy Corcoran (1-1, 5.79). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

