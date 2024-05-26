Gerson Garabito Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Gerson Garabito made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, May 26th in their game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The 28-year-old Garabito started the game for the Rangers, walking the first batter he faced before striking out Willi Castro and getting Carlos Correa to bounce into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play. Gerson ran into trouble in the fourth inning allowing a leadoff base hit followed by an RBI double from Max Kepler. He finished with a final line of 3.2 innings, surrendering just one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts in the Rangers 6-2 win.

The San Cristobal native was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2012, but did not appear in affiliated baseball until 2015. After electing for free agency in 2020, He was signed by the San Francisco Giants and spent just one season in the organization. The Rangers signed him in December of 2023 after two seasons away from Minor League Baseball.

The righty opened his 2024 campaign with Frisco, striking out seven hitters across 4.1 innings in his only start for the Riders. In six appearances (four starts) with Triple-A Round Rock, Garabito posted a 2.05 ERA with 30 punchouts across 26.1 innings.

Garabito is the eighth former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 205th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco and Jack Leiter.

The RoughRiders begin a six-game road series with the San Antonio (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th.

