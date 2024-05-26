Wind Surge Outlast Missions in Sunday Matinee

WICHITA, Kan. - A leadoff home run from Emmanuel Rodriguez set the stage for a 3-1 Wichita Wind Surge win over the San Antonio Missions in Sunday's series finale.

The Wind Surge added a pair of runs throughout the game, but it was a strong start from Pierson Ohl that carried them to victory. Ohl pitched into the seventh inning, allowing just one run while striking out five. He turned it over to the bullpen, who worked around late Missions threats to give Ohl and Wichita the win.

Rodriguez, the third-ranked prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, continued his strong series by blasting the first pitch from Missions starter Jared Kollar into the right field seats. Kollar at one point retired eight straight hitters, but in the fourth Wichita mounted a rally capped by a two-out RBI single from Jorel Ortega that made it 2-0 Wichita.

In the fifth, Wichita threatened again and knocked Kollar out of the game. Yovanny Cruz entered and allowed one more against Kollar's line on a fielder's choice right back to him off the bat of Jeferson Morales. Cruz did strike out Jake Rucker with the bases loaded to prevent further damage.

With two outs in the seventh, Zach Reks singled up the middle to bring in Robbie Tenerowicz, putting San Antonio on the board and cutting the Wichita advantage to 3-1. However, Taylor Floyd came in from the bullpen and left two runners on base, holding the lead for the Wind Surge.

Floyd tossed a clean eighth before Jared Solomon took over in the ninth. The Missions put the tying runs on base with just one out, but Solomon induced a pair of fly balls to escape the jam and save the game for the Wind Surge.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-1

With the win, San Antonio falls to 22-21 on the season

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): 4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K

Pierson Ohl (Wind Surge starter): 6.2 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #32 MLB): 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 0-2, BB, HBP

Kala'i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-4, 2K

Andrew Cossetti (#24 Twins prospect): 0-2, HBP

Noah Cardenas (#26 Twins prospect): DNP

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 1-4

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home for a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, May 30th. The pitching matchups have not yet been announced. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

