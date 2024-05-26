Riders Win Finale 5-1 Over Midland, Secure Series Split

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Midland RockHounds 5-1 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (27-17) starter Emiliano Teodo (3-1) tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and a walk while fanning four.

Midland (28-17) starter James Gonzalez (2-1) allowed a two-out RBI single to Josh Hatcher in the bottom of the first inning, plating Kellen Strahm.

Caeden Trenkle blasted his second homer of the series to tie the game at 1-1, marking the first home run allowed by Teodo this season.

Cody Freeman worked a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth and went to third on a double by Abimelec Ortiz. The Riders regained the lead on a groundout by Frainyer Chavez. Geisel Cepeda and Cooper Johnson each recorded two-out RBI singles in the frame to push the Frisco lead to 4-1.

Chavez scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth, providing the fifth run for the Riders and capping off the game's scoring.

Florencio Serrano tossed a pair of scoreless, one hit innings before giving way to Robby Ahlstrom, who faced the minimum in the ninth while striking out two to secure the 5-1 win.

Offensively, Hatcher snagged the only multi-hit performance with three two-out singles in the contest. Chavez drove in a run, scored a run and reached twice via the walk. Strahm's first inning single pushed his on base streak to 29 games.

The RoughRiders begin a seven-game road series with the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th.

