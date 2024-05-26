Cardinals Stumble In Series Finale Against Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - The Springfield Cardinals dropped the final game of the series to the Tulsa Drillers by a 6-2 final on Sunday night. Despite a strong start from Trent Baker, the Cardinals surrendered four runs in the sixth inning after leading 2-1.

Decisions:

W: Kendall Williams (2-5)

L: Trent Baker (2-3)

S: Ronan Kopp (1)

Notables:

For the second time in the series, this game started after a two-hour and three-minute delay.

Trent Baker struck out five batters over five-plus innings of work, one shy of his season-high.

With a single in the sixth, Bryan Torres extended his hit streak to five games.

Springfield left just two base runners on. Their season-low is one, occurring on May 9 (G2) against NW Arkansas.

On Deck:

Tuesday, May 28, 7:05 PM @ Wichita Wind Surge

Probable pitching matchup: Zebby Matthews (1-0, 1.02) vs RHP Max Rajcic (4-4, 6.75)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV

