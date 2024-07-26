Cards Ride Extra-Base Juice to Win Over Hooks

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals wrapped out a season-high 7 extra base hits and got 4.2 scoreless innings from two relievers as Springfield defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-2 on Thursday night at Hammons Field. With the win the Cardinals improve to 14-7 in one-run games.

Decisions:

W: Benito Garcia (1-0)

L: Aaron Brown (2-6)

S: Matt Svanson (16)

Notables:

Matt Svanson's 16 saves leads the Texas League. The right-hander is 16-for-16 in save opportunities this season.

Benito Garcia picked up his first win in a Cardinals uniform.

With his 6th-inning home run, RJ Yeager extended his hitting streak to 8 games. He has homered in two straight contests.

In his sixth rehab game with Springfield, Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Cardinals are 14-5 over their last 19 games.

Springfield has tied a season high at 11 games over .500.

On Deck:

Thursday, July 26: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (4-2, 6.22 ERA) vs CC RHP James Hicks (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Christmas in July night one, Knitted Socks Giveaway and 105.9 KGBX Holly Jolly Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

