Rocker Shines in Double-A Debut, Frisco Outdueled by Tulsa

July 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Tulsa Drillers 2-0 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Kumar Rocker was strong in his Double-A debut, striking out Alex Freeland to open the contest and earn his first career strikeout in a RoughRiders (15-10, 59-35) uniform. The Rangers No. 3 prospect delivered 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings with four punchouts.

In the home half of the first inning, Josh Jung singled against Tulsa (13-11, 47-46) starter Chris Campos to begin his rehab assignment in Frisco. The former All-Star was stranded at second base.

Cody Bradford, making his second rehab appearance of the week in Frisco, entered in the top of the fourth. The lefty spun 2.2 one-hit innings while fanning two. Ricky DeVito picked up the final out of the top of the sixth and finished after 1.1 scoreless frames.

Skylar Hales cruised through a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out one before handing the ball to Andy Rodriguez (1-1).

In the top of the ninth, Dalton Rushing provided the first run of the contest with his second solo homer of the series. Jose Ramos extended the Tulsa lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly, scoring Damon Keith.

Lucas Wepf (3-0) worked the bottom of the ninth for the Drillers, retiring the side in order to seal the win.

The RoughRiders winning streak snapped at three games as Frisco has outhit their opponent in each of their last three losses. Alejandro Osuna logged the lone multi-hit night and provided the only extra-base hit with a double. Jung finished his first rehab appearance in Frisco going 1-for-3.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th. The Riders will turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (7-4, 1.77) against RHP Carlos Duran (0-0, 1.64) for the Drillers.

Your Frisco RoughRiders are taking the field as the Frisco Corny Dogs on Saturday with the North Texas Fair and Rodeo. Head to Riders Field for fair fun, games and a pop-up from Fletcher's Corny Dogs! Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's.

Ticket offer: Grab 4 tickets and 4 North Texas Fair and Rodeo tickets for $44here.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.