Cards Tame Hooks for Series Lead

July 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD - RJ Yeager's lead-off homer in sixth was the difference in a 3-2 Cardinals win over Corpus Christi Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Springfield lefty Quinn Mathews retired nine in a row to open the game. The stretch was halted by Jeron Williams, who lifted a 402-foot home run over the fence in left to begin the third.

In the wake of a two-run Cardinal fourth, the Hooks managed to even the score in the fifth. Rolando Espinosa coaxed a lead-off walk and advanced to third on a base hit by Miguel Palma. Jeremy Arocho picked up the RBI with a line-drive single into left.

Tyler Guilfoil turned in an effective start for CC, holding Springfield to two runs in five innings. Guilfoil struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Aaron Brown was saddled with the tough-luck loss as he retired six of the eight men he faced.

