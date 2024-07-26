Zobac K's Seven in 3-1 Loss Friday

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- Steven Zobac battled through a long first inning, finishing with seven strikeouts, but the righty took the loss in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-13, 46-47) 3-1 loss to the Arkansas Travelers (13-12, 49-44) at Arvest Ballpark to even the six-game series at two game apiece. The Naturals and Travs continue the series Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals took a third-inning lead with their first two hits Travelers starter Juan Mercedes. River Town led off the inning with a triple off the wall in right and scored when Diego Hernandez singled to right on a ground ball, giving NWA a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was short-lived, with the visitors tying the game in the top of the fourth when Hogan Windish homered for the second time this week. The big fly to left traveled 404 feet and tied the game against Zobac and NWA.

The Travelers scored twice in the fifth and while the Naturals had the tying run on the bases or at the plate four times the rest of the game, NWA couldn't convert and fell 3-1 on Friday, evening the series.

The series continues Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch as Royals #2 prospect Ben Kudrna makes his Double-A debut with Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can catch all of the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by watching on the free Bally Live app, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv. Fans can also tune into the radio call on www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB app.

