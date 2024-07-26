Wichita Holds Off Amarillo Behind All-Around Team Effort

AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge won 4-1 over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. The Wind Surge worked with a pair of long balls and a stellar pitching duo to get their first win of the series.

Two pitches into the game, Luke Keaschall cracked a solo home run, his sixth with Wichita and 13th total of the season, off the scoreboard in left. Keaschall's blast made tonight the first game of the series in which the Wind Surge scored first over Amarillo.

Ben Ross and Jorel Ortega would bring home runners on back-to-back RBI singles in the opening half of the fourth. While Ross blooped the first in, Ortega scorched one to third that stayed in the infield.

That wouldn't be all the offense Ross supplied on Friday night; he deposited a solo shot, his eighth of the season, to left in the top of the ninth. Andrew Morris would strike out the side for the final three outs to secure the win.

Marco Raya earned his first win of the season to improve to 1-3 on the year, throwing five innings of one-hit baseball with five strikeouts. Raya's five is his longest start since July 28, 2022, with Single-A Fort Myers against the Tampa Tarpons. Morris earned his first professional save through four innings of piggyback relief, giving up an earned run on five hits with six punchouts.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN tomorrow, Saturday, July 27, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

