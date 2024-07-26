Tropical Homestand Begins Tuesday, July 30th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, July 30th for their ninth homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) from Tuesday, July 30th until Sunday, August 4th.

Tuesday, July 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $5. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of RBFCU, fans can stay after the game for a spectacular fireworks display!

Wednesday, July 31 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Educators Appreciation - Educators can present their school badge/ID at the box office to receive up to four free outfield or bullpen reserved tickets.

Thursday, August 1 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase discounted tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, August 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway - Courtesy of San Antonio Water System, the first 1,500 fans will receive a stylish Missions Hawaiian shirt!

Margaritaville Jersey - The Missions will take the field wearing "Margaritaville" themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off following Saturday's game.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, August 3 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Missions Beach Club Night - The Missions will take the field wearing "Margaritaville" themed jerseys. These jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off following the game.

Postgame Drone Show - Courtesy of Chevy, fans can stay after the game and enjoy a fantastic drone show!

Postgame Concert - Following the drone show, fans can enjoy a concert from a Jimmy Buffett cover band. The concert will take place at the Pavilion down the 1st base line.

Goodwill Donation Day - Fans who donate items will receive a ticket voucher redeemable for a future Missions game!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, August 4 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation - Courtesy of Circle K, all active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the box office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

