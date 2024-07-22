Cards Drop Rubber Match in Amarillo 6-5

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and the Cardinals stranded the tying run at second base in the top of the 9th inning as Springfield dropped the rubber match of its three-game series at Hodgetown 6-5 on Sunday evening. With the loss the Cardinals dropped the season series to Amarillo 5-4.

Decisions:

W: John Matthews (3-0)

L: Max Rajcic (7-8)

S: Mitchell Stumpo (8)

Notables:

With a 1-for-5 day Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to 9 straight games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

Jacob Buchberger went 4-for-4, marking his first four-hit game of the season and the Cardinals' fourth this season.

The bottom three hitters in the Cardinals lineup combined to go 9-for-11 with all 4 of Springfield's RBIs.

Chandler Redmond went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 5 games. During that stretch the Cardinals' slugger is 11-for-20 with 2 homers and 8 RBIs.

The Cardinals collected 15 hits, 14 of which were singles.

Springfield led 4-1 before the Sod Poodles struck for 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th.

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 23: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-6, 5.95 ERA) vs CC RHP Joey Mancini (1-1, 1.87 ERA)

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

