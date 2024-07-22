Homestand Highlights: July 23rd - July 28th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals are set to host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series: Tuesday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 28th. The homestand features daily food and drink specials as Buck-A-Brat, Dollar Hot Dog Night, and Thirsty Thursday™ highlight the first three games of the series. The fun will then continue over the weekend with Fireworks Friday on Military Appreciation Night and a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday night before the series concludes with a Family Sunday featuring a Pre-Game Catch, FREE Kids Snack Giveaway, and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, July 23 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, July 24 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS APPRECIATION - Medical Professionals can enjoy $5 Dugout Premium Tickets (maximum of 4 tickets). Simply show proof of medical employment at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office to take advantage of this special ticket offer to Wednesday night's game.

Thursday, July 25 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Dave & Buster's.

Friday, July 26 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA ON MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT BY FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks show following the game. This week's Fireworks Friday is presented by Farm Rich.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - Active members of the military and veterans can get a Buy One, Get One FREE Dugout Premium Ticket with proof of military service at the Box Office (maximum of six tickets). Military Appreciation Night is presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Saturday, July 27 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Last season, Bobby became the first Royal ever to record a 30-30 season as he hit 30 home runs and stole 49 bases. The former Natural was a Major League All-Star this year and finished runner-up in the Home Run Derby.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

TYSON RIB SAMPLING - Starting at 4:30pm on Saturday, in our right field Bullpen concession stand, we will have FREE samples of Tyson pork ribs available to fans as we celebrate a sizzling summer. There will be 300 total servings, so fans are encouraged to head down there once gates open to participate in the Bullpen Party and sample some extra meaty and delicious Tyson ribs.

Sunday, July 28 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION WITH A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD COURTESY OF THE ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL, FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Spend an afternoon with your family and friends and watch the Naturals take on the Travelers in the homestand finale. The game is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early on Sunday as fans are invited to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark prior to the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their own gloves while the Naturals will provide baseballs for the first 50 fans as they enter the field. The catch will take place from approximately 1:00 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. and is presented by the Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to join us in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

