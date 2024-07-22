2025 Regular Season Home Schedule Announced

July 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - Major League Baseball today announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2025 regular season home schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th at Arvest Ballpark against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers). For the first time since the 2021 season, the Naturals will start the 2025 season on the road as the Naturals will open the season with a three-game series Friday, April 4th through Sunday, April 6th before returning home to host Frisco for six games.

The Naturals will close out the regular season on the road with six games from September 9th through September 14th marking the first time since 2017 that the regular season will conclude somewhere other than Arvest Ballpark.

The 2025 regular season will once again consist of 69 home games and 69 road games and will span across six months with the home opener on April 8th while the regular season home finale will be on Sunday, September 7th. The Naturals will host a total of 36 home games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will have a home game on the Fourth of July for the third time in the last five years.

Northwest Arkansas' holiday schedule will see the Naturals hosting the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) on Mother's Day (May 11th), the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) over Memorial Day Weekend (May 23rd - May 25th), and the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) July 4th - July 6th.

The schedule includes 11 separate six-game homestands and the one three-game homestand against Springfield over Fourth of July weekend. The Naturals will square off against the Travelers, Wind Surge, and Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) for 12 games each at Arvest Ballpark while the club will play the Cardinals a total of nine times at home. The Naturals will host the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's), Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros), and Frisco for six games each while the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) will not make a trip to Arvest Ballpark.

A PDF of the 2025 home schedule is now available HERE and at our website, www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can also find a printable copy under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown on the website. Ticket options, game times, and our full 2025 promotional schedule will all be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.