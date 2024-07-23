Birds Slug Their Way to Series-Opening Win over Corpus Christi

July 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (51-40) took down the Corpus Christ Hooks 5-1 on Tuesday in their first matchup at Hammons Field this season on Tuesday night. The Cardinals have won nine of their last eleven games on their home turf.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (4-0)

L: Joey Mancini (1-2)

Notables:

Jimmy Crooks, Mike Antico and Jacob Buchberger all left the yard with home runs.

Antico is three homers shy of 50 in his Minor League career.

Dakota Harris played in his first game since July 4. He drove in a run with a double.

Trent Baker tossed four scoreless and hitless innings for Springfield. It was the second-longest hitless outing of his career, behind six hitless innings on July 14, 2023 while with High-A Peoria.

Nathan Church's nine-game hitting streak ended with an 0-3 effort.

Tuesday night's game lasted just one hour and 47 minutes, their shortest nine-inning game and only sub-two-hour game this year. It was also the quickest nine-inning game in Corpus Christi history. It came one minute shy of the quickest game in Springfield history: 1 hour 46 minutes on September 1, 2008 at Arkansas.

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 24, 7:05 PM: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-5, 7.45) vs CC LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (4-3, 5.82)

Purina Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

