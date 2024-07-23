Bullpen Buoys Travs Over Naturals
July 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springdale, AR - Four Travelers relievers combined to work seven shutout innings and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 6-1 on Tuesday night in the series opener. The Travs have won five consecutive games. Jimmy Joyce was the winner out of the bullpen working two innings and striking out three. Logan Gragg and Luis Curvelo each followed with a pair of scoreless frames before Troy Taylor slammed the door by striking out three in the ninth. The offense put up a three-run third inning and then added three more in the ninth inning to put the game away. Ben Ramirez had a hit in both scoring rallies.
Moments That Mattered
* Arkansas got on the board and took the lead when Ben Williamson's ground ball in the third inning slipped past the second baseman for an error allowing two runs to come home.
* Ramirez connected for an RBI hit in the ninth with one out. Two batters later, Cole Young laced an RBI double to score two more.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Ben Ramirez: 2-4, 2 runs, RBI
* RHP Jimmy Joyce: Win, 2 IP, 3 K
News and Notes
* Ben Williamson extended his hitting streak to nine with a ninth inning single at the end of a 12-pitch at-bat.
* The five-game winning streak ties the second longest of the season.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-1, 2.08) on the mound against LHP Tyson Guerrero (1-5, 5.57). First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
