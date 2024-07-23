Riders Earn Eighth Shutout of the Season, Down Tulsa 5-0

July 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Tulsa Drillers 5-0 on Tuesday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (13-9, 57-34) starter and Major League rehabber Cody Bradford spun a pair of scoreless, one-hit frames with three strikeouts against Tulsa (12-9, 46-44).

The RoughRiders started the scoring before notching their first hit against Kendall Williams (4-9). In the bottom of the third inning, Cooper Johnson, Daniel Mateo and Alejandro Osuna worked walks before a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Maximo Acosta gave Frisco a 2-0 lead.

Ben Anderson (5-5) took the hill in the top of the third and turned in 4.0 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks while fanning three.

Johnson belted his eighth homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning, extending the Riders lead to 3-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, the RoughRiders turned to Andy Rodriguez who delivered 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames while walking one.

Frisco added a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on back-to-back homers by Acosta and Josh Hatcher, marking the second time this season the Riders have hit consecutive home runs and pushing the lead to 5-0.

Skylar Hales picked up a strikeout in a clean ninth inning, helping the RoughRiders to their eighth shutout of the season.

Offensively, Frisco turned in their third three-homer game of the season. Acosta led the way with two RBI and Hatcher collected the lone multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th. The Riders will turn to RHP Dane Acker (3-4, 3.88) against RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (4-5, 5.31) for the Drillers.

