Valenzuela Homers, Missions Drop Opener in Midland

July 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Tuesday night. In a back-and-forth battle, it was the RockHounds who prevailed in the series opener. With the game tied in the seventh inning, Midland plated four runs to gain a 9-5 advantage. For the Missions, they have now lost five in a row.

Jack Perkins was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander allowed three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. Ripken Reyes drew a walk to start the ballgame. After retiring the next batter, Perkins allowed a base hit to Brandon Valenzuela. Cole Cummings drove in Reyes with a double to left field. Perkins retired the next batter before allowing a two-RBI single to Marcos Castanon. The Missions took an early 3-0 lead.

The Missions added a run in the top of the second inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a walk and Robert Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Perkins retired the next batter before allowing a single to Connor Hollis. With the bases loaded, Valenzuela drove in De La Cruz with a sacrifice fly. San Antonio's lead was 4-0.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. It was determined ahead of time that he would pitch two innings before handing the ball off to Miguel Cienfuegos. In his two innings of work, the right-hander allowed one hit while striking out two batters.

With Cienfuegos in the game, Midland plated a run in the third inning. Denzel Clarke started the frame with a triple to right-center field. After retiring the next batter, Cooper Bowman drove in Clarke with a single. The Missions lead was cut to 4-1.

Perkins' night ended in the top of the fourth inning. He allowed a single to Michael De La Cruz to start the frame. A passed ball from Daniel Susac allowed him to advance 90 feet. After striking out the next batter, Perkins hit Reyes with a pitch. David Leal took over on the mound and sat down the next two batters to end the inning.

The RockHounds plated two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Susac and Brennan Milone hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Junior Perez moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Brayan Buelvas drove in both runners with a double to left field. Midland cut the deficit to 4-3.

Midland grabbed the lead in the fifth inning. Facing Carter Loewen, Cooper Bowman drew a walk to start the frame. Jack Winkler drove him in with a double down the left field line. Henry Bolte flew out, and Winkler advanced to third base. Susac drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field. The RockHounds took a 5-4 lead.

San Antonio evened the score in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Tyler Baum, Valenzuela hit a two-out, solo home run over the right field fence. His team-high ninth homer of the year made it a 5-5 game.

Midland regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing David Morgan, Bowman singled and stole second base to start the frame. Winkler drew a walk to put two runners on. Bolte drove in Bowman with a double to left field. After striking out the next batter, Morgan allowed a two-run single to Milone. He later scored after a stolen base and two wild pitches. Midland took a 9-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Danis Correa took over on the mound for the RockHounds. The right-hander retired De La Cruz before walking Perez Jr. Reyes flew out to left field for the second out. Connor Hollis flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-5

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 12-9, 43-46 on the season

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, H, 2 K

Jack Perkins (RockHounds starter): ND, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #45 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Wed., July 24th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, H, 2 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, July 26th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 25th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SF, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 RBI, K

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 2-4, 3B, R, SB

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 1-3, RBI, R, SF, K

Henry Bolte (#10 A's prospect): 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, K

Jack Perkins (#14 A's prospect): ND, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 25th

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): 2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): DNP

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): W, 2.0 IP, H, ER, 3 K, HR

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB

Brayan Buelvas (#29 A's prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday, July 24th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (2-8, 6.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander James Gonzalez (5-3, 3.90) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

