Texas Rangers Starting Pitcher Cody Bradford Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

July 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, July 23rd when the RoughRiders meet the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

He is expected to make a two-inning start in Frisco.

Bradford was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 11th with a lower-back strain and then transferred to the 60-day Injured List on May 23rd.

Before his injury, he made three starts for the Rangers this season, going 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA. In 19.1 innings, he struck out 17 to two walks and made a 7.2-inning start on April 5th against Houston.

In 2023, Bradford debuted with the Rangers, making 20 appearances (eight starts), going 4-3 with a 5.30 ERA. In the postseason, Bradford made five appearances, going 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA, including two scoreless innings in the World Series.

The former sixth-round pick out of Baylor by the Rangers in 2019 pitched for the RoughRiders at the end of 2021 and for the entirety of 2022, helping them to a Texas League Championship in his last season in Frisco. Overall, he made 33 starts for the RoughRiders, going 12-7 with a 4.75 ERA. In his last 17 starts of 2022, he went 7-4 with a 3.61 ERA as the ace of the staff.

The RoughRiders host the Drillers to begin a six-game series on Tuesday, July 23rd at 7:05 p.m. with tickets starting at just $11.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

