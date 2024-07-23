Mancini Goes Six, Cards Clip Hooks
July 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals engineered a 5-1 victory over Corpus Christi Tuesday night to begin a six-game series at Hammons Field.
The contest was played in 1 hour and 47 minutes, the quickest nine-inning game in the 19 seasons of Hooks Baseball.
Joey Mancini turned in the longest outing of his young pro career, holding Springfield to five hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings. Of the four runs charged to Mancini, one was earned as he delivered 43 of 58 pitches for strikes.
CC's lone marker came in the sixth via a Jacob Melton double and a triple into the right-field corner by Zach Cole.
Among the Cardinals six hits, five went for extra bases, including home runs by Jimmy Crooks, Mike Antico, and Jacob Buchberger. Antico's was a two-run blast which capped a three-run fifth for Springfield.
After allowing a homer to the first man he faced, Alimber Santa set down the next six in order to complete his two-inning outing.
