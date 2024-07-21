Wichita Take Series Finale After Early Scoring Start against Frisco

July 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge came out on top 2-1 in the series finale against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge scored both of their runs in the first and kept Frisco at bay, besides a solo homer in the third.

Wichita's first three batters were all hit by pitches to load the bases; Tanner Schobel hit a sacrifice fly to right field for the first run. Ben Ross later broke his bat, but everyone hurried from station to station to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 advantage after the first inning.

Alejandro Osuna yanked one into the right field seats in the top of the third to cut the lead in half. While both sides would put men on multiple times throughout the rest of the day, neither would score, and Cody Laweryson retired the side in order in the ninth for his third save of the season in the series clincher.

Taylor Floyd earned his first win of the season to stand at 1-2 in 2024 after two scoreless innings of relief with two hits and a strikeout.

The Wind Surge head out on the road to the Texas panhandle to face the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN, starting on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

