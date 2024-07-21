Hooks Hit Three Homers But Drop Finale
July 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The RockHounds bested the Hooks, 5-3, Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep at Whataburger Field.
Pascanel Ferreras, Rolando Espinosa, and Brice Matthews each belted solo home runs for Corpus Christi. Ferreras went deep in the fourth for his fifth Double-A dinger. Espinosa, going yard for the second time in as many assignments, blasted a long ball to left in the fifth.
Matthews' 400-foot tater off the cotton press in left field came in the ninth, marking his second home run in as many nights as well as his third long ball in a six-game span.
GOODNESS GRACIOUS BRICE MATTHEWS pic.twitter.com/71h0yi4HSS - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 22, 2024
Miguel Ullola made the start for CC and fanned five against eight hits and one walk in five innings. The Hooks trailed, 2-1, before Jordan Groshans struck for a two-out RBI single in the fifth.
Jose Fleury provided excellent relief in holding Midland to one unearned run on two hits and one free pass in four innings of work.
