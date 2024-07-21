Naturals Game against Tulsa Drillers Rained out on Sunday, July 21st

July 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game at Arvest Ballpark against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been rained out today - Sunday, July 21st. The game will not be made up as today was the last scheduled game between the two clubs this season.

All tickets from Sunday, July 21st are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game this season. All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on game days while on non-game days it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Following Monday's OFF day, the Naturals will host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series: Tuesday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 28th. The homestand features daily food and drink specials as Buck-A-Brat, Dollar Hot Dog Night, and Thirsty Thursday© highlight the first three games of the series. The fun will then continue over the weekend with Fireworks Friday on Military Appreciation Night and a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday night before the series concludes with a Family Sunday featuring a Pre-Game Catch, FREE Kids Snack Giveaway, and Kids Run the Bases.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

