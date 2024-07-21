Travs Rally for Walk-Off to Sweep San Antonio

July 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers rallied from three runs down for a 4-3 walk-off win over the San Antonio Missions on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park to sweep the three game series. Brock Rodden capped the rally with a sacrifice fly scoring pinch-runner Blake Rambusch in the bottom of the 9th. Hogan Windish had two RBI hits including the game-tying double in the final inning. Arkansas' bullpen of Raul Alcantara (2 IP), Logan Gragg (IP) and Troy Taylor (Win, IP) pitched scoreless baseball to close out the game. Starter Michael Morales bounced back after surrendering home runs in the opening two frames to work five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs cashed in on leadoff doubles in the fourth and sixth innings for their first two runs of the game.

* Harry Ford walked to open the ninth and Windish followed with a double to score him, just missing a home run. After a bunt moved the winning run to third, Rodden hit the fly ball to score the winning run and set off the celebration.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 1-2, BB, SH, 2 runs, 2B

* 2B Hogan Windish: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Ben Williamson extended his hitting streak to eight with a double.

* The three-run comeback matched the Travs largest deficit of the season erased in a victory.

Up Next

After an off day Monday, the Travs open a six game series at NW Arkansas on Tuesday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-2, 2.10) on the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

