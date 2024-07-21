Drillers and Naturals Finale Rained Out

SPRINGDALE, AR - Sunday's series finale between the Tulsa Drillers and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark was cancelled due to persistent rain showers in the northwest Arkansas area. The game will not be made up since the two teams do not have another matchup scheduled during the regular season.

The two teams split the two games of the series that were played.

The Drillers will now travel to Frisco, Texas to face the RoughRiders in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. It will be the only scheduled series between Tulsa and Frisco this season.

