Riders Fall 2-1 to Wind Surge in Series Finale

July 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Wichita Wind Surge 2-1 on Sunday afternoon from Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita (7-14, 38-52) started the scoring against Frisco (12-9, 56-34) starter Winston Santos (1-1) in the home half of the first. The righty hit three of the first four batters he faced before Tanner Schobel delivered a sacrifice fly. Ben Ross then added to the lead with a broken bat infield single, extending the Wind Surge lead to 2-0.

Alejandro Osuna belted a solo homer to right in the top of the third inning, cutting the Wichita lead in half at 2-1.

After allowing two runs in the opening frame, Santos exited the game after 4.0 innings in which he faced the minimum after the first inning. He allowed just two hits and added a pair of strikeouts in his third Double-A start.

Robby Ahlstrom worked a scoreless fifth inning for Frisco before handing the ball to Tyler Owens, who spun a pair of scoreless, one-hit innings with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the eighth, Nick Krauth entered for the Riders and worked a scoreless frame despite issuing a pair of walks.

The RoughRiders outhit the Wind Surge for the second consecutive game, but fell 2-1 in the series finale. Keyber Rodriguez led the offense with a 2-for-4 day and Liam Hicks extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The RoughRiders begin a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Riders have yet to announce a starter against RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (4-5, 5.31) for the Drillers.

The RoughRiders open a six-game series with Tulsa beginning Tuesday, July 23rd for a week featuring Military Appreciation Night, Frisco Corny Dogs and an appearance from John O'Hurley.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

