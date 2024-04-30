Wichita Stumbles in Series Opener After Northwest Arkansas Extra Base Hit Parade

April 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark.-Wichita Wind Surge pitchers surrendered six extra-base hits, including two home runs, in a series-opening 8-4 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

A trio of run-scoring doubles plated four runs for the Naturals in the bottom of the first against Wind Surge starter Travis Adams. Dillan Shrum, Cayden Wallace, and Josh Lester each found the corners in left and right field for two-baggers, with Wallace's being a two-RBI shot.

Andrew Cossetti pulled a no-doubt three-run home run out toward left field to whittle the deficit down to one in the top of the fifth.

The one-run lead for Northwest Arkansas would balloon up to five over the following two innings. Shrum tied the Texas League lead in home runs to seven on a solo round-tripper in the bottom of the sixth. Javier Vaz later singled in a run after the stretch in the seventh before crossing home plate on Rodolfo Durán's two-run home run for an 8-3 Naturals lead.

Wind Surge third baseman Jorel Ortega brought Jake Rucker in on a bloop RBI single to shallow center in the top of the eighth inning. Carson McCusker grounded into a fielder's choice for the final out in the ninth.

Adams received his second loss to fall to 1-2 on the season. Besides giving up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks, he tied his season-high with six strikeouts.

