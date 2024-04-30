Hence Dominates Drillers, Cards Snap Four-Game Skid

April 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Tink Hence set new career highs in strikeouts (10) and innings (7.0) as the Springfield Cardinals silenced the Tulsa Drillers (10-11) 6-2 at ONEOK Field on Tuesday night in downtown Tulsa. With the win the Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak and concluded the month of April with a 15-7 record.

Decisions:

W: Tink Hence (3-0)

L: Just Wrobleski (1-1)

Notables:

Along with setting career highs in strikeouts and innings pitched, Cardinals starter Tink Hence allowed just two hits with two walks over his 7.0 IP.

The right-hander retired 12 in a row from the 3rd to 7th

Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first ining.

Bryan Torres recorded three hits and drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the 5th inning to break a 1-1 tie and give Springfield a 4-1 lead.

RJ Yeager drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, giving him 19 RBIs on the season which is tops in the Texas League.

Springfield matched a season high with three doubles.

The Cardinals registered their 17th game with at least eight hits.

The three runs allowed by Cardinal pitching matches a season best.

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 1 at Tulsa: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (1-0, 5.68) vs TUL RHP Ben Casparius (1-1, 4.41)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

