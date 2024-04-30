Missions Comeback Attempt Falls Short Tuesday Afternoon in Arkansas

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday. In their first 11:05 game of the season, the Missions offense started off slowly before coming alive in the sixth inning. After trailing 3-1, the offense tied the game in the eighth inning. However, Arkansas bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Arkansas takes game one with a 5-3 final.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning. Hogan Windish began the frame with a double to right field. Ben Ramirez singled to put runners on the corners. Jared Oliva grounded into a double play as Windish crossed home plate. The Travelers gained an early 1-0 lead.

Reid VanScoter was the starting pitcher for Arkansas. Through three innings of work, the southpaw allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Brandon Valenzuela and Ray-Patrick Didder each had base hits against VanScoter.

San Antonio threatened to score in the top of the fourth inning. Nathan Martorella drew a walk and Cole Cummings singled to start the inning. Valenzuela reached on a fielder's choice with Cummings out at second and Martorella advancing 90 feet. Robert Perez Jr. grounded into a double play to end the frame.

The Travelers added to their lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Krob allowed a double to Harry Ford. Spencer Packard was hit by a pitch and the inning was extended. Krob walked Tyler Locklear to load the bases. Alberto Rodriguez drove in two runs with a single to right field. That was the end of the day for Krob as Josh Roberson took over on the mound. The Missions trailed 3-0.

The Missions plated a run in the top of the sixth inning. Ripken Reyes began the frame with a base hit. Jakob Marsee hit a ground-rule double. After retiring Martorella, Cummings drove in Reyes with a sacrifice fly. Arkansas had a 3-1 lead.

San Antonio tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Peyton Alford, Reyes and Marsee drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. Luis Curvelo entered the game to replace Alford. Martorella drove in both runners with a double to right field. The game was tied 3-3.

The Travelers bounced back and regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, Locklear was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Locklear later stole second base with one man down. Windish drove him in with a double to right field. Ramirez drove in Windish with a base hit to center field. Arkansas took a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Travis Kuhn entered the game looking to convert the save. Juan Zabala drew a walk to start the inning. Didder flew out for the first out of the frame. Jarryd Dale grounded out and Zabala advanced to second base. Reyes struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 11-11 on the season

Didder: 7-game Hit Streak

Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Reid VanScoter (Travelers starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 2nd

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 1st

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, BB, K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 3rd

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 4th

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, K

Cole Young (#1 Mariners prospect, #34 MLB): DNP

Harry Ford (#2 Mariners prospect, #35 MLB): 2-4, 2B, R, GIDP

Tyler Locklear (#8 Mariners prospect): 1-2, R, BB, SB, HBP, K

Logan Evans (#20 Mariners prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 4th

Alberto Rodriguez (#23 Mariners prospect): 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday, May 1st. Right-hander Adam Mazur (1-1, 3.10) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Danny Wirchansky (1-2, 6.19) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.

