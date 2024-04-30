Riders Blank CC in Opener

April 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco handed the Hooks their second shutout loss of the season Tuesday night, knocking off Corpus Christi, 4-0, before 4,063 fans in the series opener at Whataburger Field.

Three of the four RoughRiders runs came on a first-inning home run by Abimelec Ortiz.

Aaron Brown settled in by holding the RoughRiders to one run over his next four innings.

Ryan Garcia helped make the early lead stand for Frisco as he scattered four singles and two walks over 5 2/3.

Steven Jennings struck out five through the seventh and eighth to highlight the work done by the Riders pen.

Hooks reliever Cesar Gomez employed a pair of 6-3 double plays to turn Frisco away in the sixth and seventh.

Corpus Christi lefty Brayan De Paula faced the minimum in a scoreless eighth and ninth.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.