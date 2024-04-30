Riders Take Series Opener Behind Ryan Garcia in Corpus Christi

April 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday evening at Whataburger Field.

Abimelec Ortiz set the tempo for the RoughRiders (13-9) offense against Aaron Brown (1-1) with a three-run homer that brought in Kellen Strahm and Liam Hicks in the top of the first inning.

In the top of the third inning the Frisco offense added a run on an RBI double by Maximo Acosta, plating Josh Hatcher to extend their lead to 4-0.

RoughRiders' starter Ryan Garcia (1-2) turned in his best outing of the season as he cruised through 4.0 innings allowing just a pair of singles against Corpus Christi (7-15). He ran into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing two singles and a walk. He was able to pick up a huge second out by picking off Jeremy Arocho at second base before giving way to Steven Jennings, who got a groundout to end the threat.

Garcia ended with a final line of 5.2 scoreless innings pitched, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Frisco bullpen combined to spin 3.1 scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits and one walk while racking up six punchouts.

Jennings led the way with 2.0 innings and five strikeouts out of the pen. Tyler Owens closed things down, retiring the Hooks offense in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Offensively, Ortiz provided a pair of extra base hits with a three-run homer and a double while Hatcher poured in a team-high three hits. Acosta and Strahm each reached base three times.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1st. The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Ben Anderson (0-1, 2.45) against RHP Jose Fleury (0-2, 6.61)

