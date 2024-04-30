Travs Keep Streak Going

April 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR-Hogan Windish doubled twice and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the San Antonio Missions, 5-3, on Tuesday afternoon. It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Travs. Arkansas led 3-0 before the Missions rallied to tie it with a pair of runs in the eighth inning before the Travs plated two in the bottom half to regain control. In addition to Windish's two hits, Harry Ford and Ben Ramirez also had multi-hit games for Arkansas. Starter Reid VanScoter worked six innings and allowed just one run but did not factor in the decision.

Moments That Mattered

* A two-run single by Alberto Rodriguez finished a two out rally and put the Travs up by three in the fifth inning.

* San Antonio tied the game on a double by Nathan Martorella and had the go-ahead run at second base with no outs but Luis Curvelo retired the next three hitters in order.

* Windish delivered the go-ahead double over the head of the right fielder and then Ben Ramirez followed an RBI hit for an insurance run.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Hogan Windish: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: 6 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* VanScoter has pitched six innings in two of his past three starts.

* The crowd of 7,536 was the biggest thus far this season at DSP.

Up Next

The series against San Antonio continues on Wednesday night. LHP Danny Wirchansky (1-2, 6.19) starts against RHP Adam Mazur (1-1, 3.10). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch at 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.