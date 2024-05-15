Wichita Propels Past Tulsa with Five-Run Fourth in Matthews' Second Double-A Start

May 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla.-The Wichita Wind Surge took a two-game lead in the Propeller Series with a 7-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers. Wichita has won three straight games dating back to the series finale on Sunday against Arkansas.

The Drillers scored off Wind Surge starter Zebby Matthews on a single to center in the top of the first inning. Matthews would retire 12 of his next 13 batters faced for the rest of his appearance to continue his strong season and current stint with the Wind Surge.

Jeferson Morales tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third by bringing home Emmanuel Rodriguez on a double to left field.

Wichita piled on five more runs an inning later in the fourth to pull away from Tulsa. Kyler Fedko got the first two in the form of Jake Rucker and Alerick Soularie on a double to left. Morales and Noah Cardenas followed with run-scoring singles to allow Ben Ross and Fedko, respectively, to cross home plate. Kala'i Rosario rounded out the five-spot on a fielder's choice groundout, allowing Rodriguez to tally his second run scored on the day.

The cherry on top saw Rucker sending a solo home run the opposite way to right field in the top of the seventh for his second round-tripper of the season and a 7-1 Wind Surge lead heading into the stretch. Mike Paredes, Regi Grace, and John Stankiewicz gave up just one hit over the final four innings against Tulsa hitting.

Matthews earned his first Double-A win, throwing five innings of three-hit baseball while surrendering one earned run and striking out six batters. He is a combined 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 43 strikeouts across six starts between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in 2024.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Drillers at ONEOK Field on Thursday, May 16, with a 7:00 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.