Bullpen Brilliant Wednesday, Hooks Win in 10

May 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Corpus Christi's pen permitted just one unearned run over 4 1/3 Wednesday afternoon, with catcher Ryan Wrobleski providing the game-winning hit on a 10th-inning RBI single that sent the Hooks to a 5-4 decision over the Missions before 5,103 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi, 3-0 in extra innings this season, has won four of its last seven contests.

Hooks starter Julio Robaina pitched well for a sixth consecutive outing, spreading three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Jeremy Arocho , who went 3-for-6 on the day, manufactured a marker in the first. After recording a lead-off single, Arocho stole second and then third before racing home on a throwing error by the catcher Juan Zabala .

In the second, Zach Daniels doubled past the bag at third and was promptly plated by Rolando Espinosa via a single into left for a 2-0 Hooks edge.

After the Missions managed a run in the third, CC went back to work in the fourth. Wrobleski coaxed a lead-off walk. Arocho was next and sent a base hit into right. Rehabbing Astro Chas McCormick was then retired on a line drive to left that exited his bat at 106 miles per hour. Tommy Sacco Jr. kept the rally going by drawing a free pass, setting up a two-out bases-loaded infield RBI single from Collin Price .

With the game level at 3 after five, Carlos Betancourt retired each of the four men he faced, stranding an inherited runner at third.

Drew Strotman , who picked up the win, held San Antonio to one hit and one walk over two shutout frames.

The Hooks took advantage by plating a pair of runs in the 10th. J.C. Correa opened by cueing a base hit past first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz , scoring the automatic runner from second. Espinosa later cracked a one-out single, and Wrobleski followed with the game-winning hit, a line drive into center that scored Correa.

Walker Brockhouse , pitching in his second Double-A game, allowed the placed runner to score in the 10th, but held the line from there. Brockhouse struck out Cole Cummings on three pitches to end the game with the tying run at third for his first professional save.

