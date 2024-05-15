Springfield Falters to Midland Wednesday

May 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (20-14) fell 12-6 to the Midland RockHounds (23-12) on Wednesday night. Springfield held a brief 3-2 lead in the first inning but never led after that.

Decisions:

W: Gonzalez (1-0)

L: Edwin Nuñez (0-2)

Notables:

Springfield's last win at Hammons Field was on April 24. They had won eight straight in their own ballpark to open the year and are now 8-6 at home.

With an RBI knock in the first, Jacob Buchberger has a hit in five straight games.

Official attendance was 3,971. For the first Purina Woof Wednesday of the year, there were 65 dogs.

Midland has won eight of their last ten games.

On Deck:

Thursday, May 16, 6:35 PM: The Cardinals take on the Midland RockHounds in game three of the six-game series. It's Thirsty Thursday at Hammons Field with drink specials for fans 21+ all game long.

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

